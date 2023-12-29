Ram Mandir consecration preparations in pics: Flowers, lights give ‘divine look’ to Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit
Uttar Pradesh: Temple town Ayodhya is being decked up with flowers, lights, and sculptures to give it a “divine look" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, December 30, to inaugurate an international airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station.