Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya sends real estate prices soaring: ‘One biswa land is worth Rs….’
The infrastructure development in Ayodhya is pushing up property prices with many hotels and residential projects expected in the town after the inauguration of Ram Mandir
As the date of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya inches closer, real estate prices are skyrocketing in the town. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the infrastructure development in Ayodhya is pushing up property prices with many hotels and residential projects expected in the town after the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The report mentioned that in some cases the prices have even expanded 4 to 10 times compared to the five-year-ago period.