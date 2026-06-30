Ram Mandir donation controversy: Bar Association warns ₹5 lakh fine on lawyers defending accused

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday questioned former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai regarding the alleged embezzlement and theft of temple donations, according to multiple news reports. The Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya on Monday announced that none of its members would appear for the eight people arrested in connection with the alleged Ram temple donation scam.

It passed a resolution stating that any member who violated its decision to boycott the accused would be fined ₹5 lakh, reported PTI.

The association also said it would seek a CBI investigation into the case.

It also demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, who are linked to the temple's management but are not named in the FIR, "must leave" Ayodhya "within three days", warning that otherwise the city would be blockaded and no one would be allowed to enter.

What did Association President say? Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra called for legal action against the three individuals and said the body would move the high court and, if required, the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI inquiry.

He said the association would also seek the registration of an FIR against Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra under Section 156(3) of the BNSS, which allows a magistrate to direct the police to investigate a cognisable offence if no action has been taken on a complaint.

"We will first approach the police for registration of the case, and if no action is taken, we will seek legal remedy through the courts," Prasad stated.

Champat Rai's brother reacts Meanwhile, Champat Rai's brother came to his defence after he resigned as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

While speaking to PTI, Sunil Bansal, who lives in Nagina in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, dismissed the allegations against his brother as politically motivated. He said Champat Rai had devoted "everything" to the RSS, the Ram temple movement and the service of the nation.

The association recalled that it had adopted a similar stance in 2005 after the terrorist attack on the then makeshift Ram temple, when its members refused to defend the accused. In that case, a lawyer from Lucknow eventually represented them.

The eight accused, who were arrested last Thursday, were produced before Special Judge (Anti-Corruption Court) Rajat Verma through video conferencing. They were remanded to judicial custody for another two weeks after the police chose not to seek their custodial remand, according to Special Prosecution Officer Umesh Dubey.

The accused were responsible for counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple.

BJP assures of punishment for those found guily The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made it clear that those found guilty would face exemplary punishment and that the case would be dealt with swiftly in accordance with the rule of law.

Amid escalating exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties, the Congress announced that a senior delegation headed by its Uttar Pradesh president, Ajay Rai, would visit Ayodhya on Tuesday.

What did opposition say? The opposition party also alleged that the State Bank of India had, three months ago, recommended replacing officials deployed at the Ram temple's donation counting centre. It questioned who had been "protecting" them before the alleged embezzlement of temple funds was uncovered.

Addressing reporters in Raipur, Congress leader and AICC Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera claimed that the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple was only the beginning and suggested that more such cases could emerge.