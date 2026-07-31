Ram Mandir donation row: Rahul Gandhi makes a cameo in Pappu Yadav's 'Chanda Chori' skit at Parl complex — watch video

A group of Opposition MPs, led by Independent MP Rajesh Ranja, famously known as Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes, staged a symbolic protest inside the Parliament complex on Friday, alleging theft of donations offered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also took part in the “Chanda Chori” skit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the demonstration, which also highlighted the police action against student protesters during their July 20 march towards Parliament.

The INDIA bloc lawmakers sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and slammed his absence from the proceedings in Parliament. The protest occurred near Makar Dwar, where the MPs raised slogans including "Amit Shah istifa do", "Amit Shah sadan mein aao", and “chadhawa chor, gaddi chorh”.

What happened? As part of the satirical skit, the MPs, comprising Rahul Gandhi, put money inside the boxes as Yadav was seen placing the donation money into his pocket instead of the collection box, symbolising the Opposition's allegation that offerings made at the Ram Temple had been misappropriated.

In the performance, a Samajwadi Party MP played the role of a devotee and confronted the "priest" over the alleged theft. As the act concluded, the "priest" denied taking the donations before theatrically fleeing from the group of "devotees", using the staged performance to underscore the Opposition's allegations regarding the Ram Temple donations.

BJP reacts The BJP hit out at the Opposition's protest, alleging that it amounted to an insult to Hindu customs, religious traditions and saints, as per Hindustan Times.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Pappu Yadav for wearing saffron robes during the demonstration, accusing the Opposition of "disrespecting sadhus to defame Sanatana."

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also slammed the performance, claiming that the Opposition had "no real connection with Lord Ram" and alleging that the skit insulted Lord Ram, the saffron colour and the Sanatan tradition.

Ram Mandir donation controversy: SIT formation The Uttar Pradesh government on July 27 told the Supreme Court that it had formed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT), in line with the court's earlier directions, to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations offered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The SIT is headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S, according to ANI.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta informed the court that the investigation team also includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), a Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Recording the state's submission, the Supreme Court directed the SIT to file a status report within two weeks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also ordered that a forensic auditor be attached to the SIT. The direction came after the Solicitor General accepted the court's suggestion, with the bench observing that the allegations involve the possible misappropriation of trust funds. The matter has been listed for further hearing after two weeks.

The bench noted that the probe was already underway and said the inclusion of a forensic auditor was warranted given the nature of the allegations.