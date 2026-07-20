Ram Mandir donation theft case: SC directs UP govt to report on SIT feasibility; here's what CJI said

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the feasibility of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of misappropriation of donations linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The court also advised the parties to avoid giving the matter a political colour.

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A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, to seek instructions on whether the SIT that had previously looked into the matter before the FIR was registered could be assigned the investigation instead of the local police.

What the CJI said "Just a word of caution. Please don't politicise the issue. The courts are not a place for politics. It is a simple case of committing a crime. We are (here) just to ensure a proper investigation," the CJI said.

At the outset, Mehta said that in compliance with an earlier order, the state government has filed a status report.

“Investigation is going on. Eight people were arrested. I cannot divulge much,” he said.

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Asked whether the SIT was probing the case, Mehta said, "The SIT was constituted to find out the truth. It is now being investigated by the police. The SIT just found that there is a cognisable offence."

The bench noted that two senior IAS officers and the Inspector General of Police of Lucknow were part of that SIT and asked whether they could conduct the main investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for one of the petitioners, said, “Our PIL states that when the temple was built, they sought donations from everyone. Now we are seeking that those receipts are preserved and uploaded.”

The bench said it will look into this and pass certain directions when it takes up the case next Monday.

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On 13 July, the bench had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit a status report in the matter.

It had also issued a notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged theft of donations.

What did the petition say Narendra Kumar Goswami, one of the three petitioners, moved the top court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

He also sought an audit of the finances of the Trust, which manages the affairs of the Ram temple, by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav filed the second petition seeking similar measures.

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Besides seeking a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe, the third petition filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has sought a forensic audit of the entire finances of the temple Trust.

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Earlier, a partial working day bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna had asked one of the petitioners to mention the case for urgent hearing on a later date.

The petition, filed by practising advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary SIT should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the temple trust.

In his petition, Rai sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Trust to establish and implement appropriate regulatory, monitoring and audit systems to protect public interest and preserve the trust of millions of devotees and donors.

The plea stated that, regardless of whether allegations of missing funds and other irregularities involving the Trust are ultimately proven true, such reports have caused considerable distress among those who have long worked to restore Ayodhya’s significance and heritage.

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It further claimed that the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh government had begun its inquiry into the matter even before the registration of an FIR or any formal criminal proceedings.

The petition argued that the issue goes beyond alleged criminal violations, as it also impacts the faith, sentiments and confidence of a large number of devotees and members of the public.

On 13 June, the Uttar Pradesh government set up the SIT at the request of the temple Trust to examine allegations of misappropriation of donations received for the Ram temple.

The SIT includes Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.