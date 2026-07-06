Ram Mandir donation theft case: Trust President Nritya Gopal Das calls for strictest punishment for accused

President of Ram Temple trust Nritya Gopal Das on Monday called for strictest punishment for those responsible for the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at Ram Mandir.

He added that the matter was one of deep faith for millions of Hindus and appealed to people not to politicise the issue or use it for personal gain.

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“I am deeply saddened by the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the temple of Shri Ramlalla Sarkar. Whoever has committed this sinful act should be awarded the strictest punishment,” Das said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the allegation against the Ram Mandir Trust regarding donations? ⌵ The Ram Mandir Trust is facing allegations of embezzlement related to devotees' donations, with claims of theft from the temple's donation boxes. 2 Why are political parties involved in the Ram Mandir donation theft controversy? ⌵ Political parties are involved due to the potential exploitation of the issue as a means of gaining political mileage, with opposition parties demanding an investigation into the irregularities. 3 How is the Ram Mandir Trust responding to the theft allegations? ⌵ The Ram Mandir Trust, led by President Nritya Gopal Das, is condemning the theft and calling for strict punishment for those responsible, while also urging people not to politicize the issue. 4 What actions are being taken to investigate the alleged donation theft at Ram Mandir? ⌵ The Uttar Pradesh government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the theft allegations and has granted the SIT an extension to broaden its inquiry. 5 Should devotees be concerned about the management of donations at Ram Mandir? ⌵ Devotees may be concerned due to the alleged theft of their offerings, prompting calls for improved transparency and accountability in the temple's donation management.

“I have complete faith in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every person involved in this wrongdoing, in any manner whatsoever, will be brought to justice and punished in accordance with the law. This is a matter of faith for millions of Hindus. I humbly request that no one should politicize this issue or exploit it for personal gain,” he mentioned.

Trust meeting: Who all are expected to attend? The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to convene a meeting at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya at 3 pm, against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

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Also Read | Ram Mandir saga: devotion meets disillusionment

The meeting will be presided over by Trust President Nritya Gopal Das. Trustees likely to attend include Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, Vishwaprasannatirth, Swami Parmanand Giri, Jagadguru Vasudevanand Saraswati, Krishna Mohan, Anil Mishra and General Secretary Champat Rai, according to ANI sources.

They added that ex-officio members, including District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, Central Government representative Prashant Lokhande and Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra, are expected to participate in the meeting. Trust member K Parasaran is also likely to join the proceedings via video conferencing, sources further stated.

However, sources indicated that there is uncertainty over whether Trust President Nritya Gopal Das will attend the meeting due to his health.

The meeting is taking place amid an intensifying political row over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, with Opposition parties demanding an investigation while the BJP has accused them of attempting to politicise the issue and hurt Hindu sentiments.

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Ram Temple Trust Treasurer reacts Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer and Geeta Pariwar founder Swami Govind Dev Giri on Monday said he would brief the media after the conclusion of the Trust meeting.

Also Read | Kejriwal attacks Amit Shah over Ayodhya visit, says Ram Mandir used for votes

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Giri declined to comment on the issue, saying he would address all queries during a press conference later in the day.

"I am not going to say anything right now. I will meet you tonight after today's meeting. I am here for three days. I will sit down with all of you and discuss everything. There will be a press conference after the meeting," he mentioned.

Ram Mandir row: Allahabad HC's Lucknow Bench to hear plea seeking CBI probe Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on Monday that seeks a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in donations made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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The PIL, filed on June 12, will be heard by a division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjeev Shukla.

The petition called for a CBI probe into allegations of theft and financial irregularities linked to donations collected through the temple's donation boxes. It also requests that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) conduct an audit of the temple's donations.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X