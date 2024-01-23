The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ram Mandir first morning: After the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was thrown open to the public for darshan on Tuesday. Heavy rush outside the temple was witnessed as devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Watch: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shri Ram temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony Watch video: Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers

Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Meanwhile, the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the country's major spiritual and religious sects. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned.

The temple town was gripped in religious fervour after the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries.

Idol of Ram Lalla was crafted by Mysuru's sculptor Arun Yogiraj

The 51-inch-tall idol of Ram Lalla was crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru. The grand event saw the presence of around 7,000 VVIPS from across the nation and of different professions. From famous actors to top industrialists to sportspersons, a lot of people attended the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

-With agency inputs

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!