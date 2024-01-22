Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and various distinguished guests are also present at the event.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust disclosed on Sunday that the ceremony will be enhanced by a spectacular musical event named 'Mangal Dhwani'.

Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, 'Mangal Dhvani' is underway in Ayodhya where more than 50 enchanting musical instruments from various states are being played, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi unveils the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ram Mandir Aglow In preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, the city has been illuminated with lights, featuring large cutouts of Lord Ram and posters displaying religious slogans associated with Lord Ram.

Ayodhya: Devotees ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Key locations are embellished with posters and flags depicting Lord Ram ahead of the significant ceremony. The Ram temple itself has been decorated with flowers and rangoli, adding to the festive and celebratory atmosphere.

Ayodhya: Guests at the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Who all have arrived? Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on Monday. This event witnessing

Ayodhya: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and industrialist Anil Ambani at the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

the presence of various Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff, Asha Bhosale, and others. The 'Pran Pratistha' ritual for Ram Lalla is of historical significance and will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and several distinguished guests.

Ayodhya: Actor Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture at the Ram Mandir ahead of its 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, have received invitations to attend the ceremony.

The Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on January 16, a week before the main ceremony, marking the significance and elaborate preparations leading up to the event.

