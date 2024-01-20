Ram Mandir inauguration: Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2.30 pm on January 22
The hospital in the national capital even asked all the chiefs of centres, heads of the departments, units and branch officers top bring this to the notice of all staff working under them, adding, all critical clinical services will remain functional.
Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 20 January announced that it will be closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 for Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya.
