Ram Mandir inauguration: Delhi AIIMS to be closed till 2.30 pm on January 22

Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 20 January announced that it will be closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 for Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya.

The hospital in the national capital even asked all the chiefs of centres, heads of the departments, units, and branch officers to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them.

The AIIMS memorandum said, "The Government of India has declared Monday the 22nd January, 2024 half day closing till 14:30 Hrs vide O.M. ref: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DoPT dated 18th January, 2024 as Ram Lalla Pram Pratistha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India."

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram mandir ceremony: Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi to remain shut for half day on Jan 22

"It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14:30 hrs on 22.01.2024," AIIMS said.

Adding more, the central government hospital said, "All chiefs of centres, heads of the departments, units and branch officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them."

It though added that all critical clinical services will remain functional.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22.

"Lt Governor, of National Capital Territory of Delhi, is pleased to declare half day closing till 14.30 hours on January 22 in all the Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, local bodies, undertakings under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to enable employees to participate in the celebrations," said a services department memorandum.

A Raj Niwas official said Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies, and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony.

With agency inputs.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!