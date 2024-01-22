‘Let it be a gateway to...’: Gautam Adani on Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘pran pratishtha’

Speaking on the Ram Temple inauguration, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani expressed that the opening of the Ayodhya Mandir's doors should serve as a portal to enlightenment and peace.

Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE In a post on X, Adani wrote, “On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

Today marks the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, with an array of distinguished guests anticipated to be in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there as a group of priests performs the primary rituals of 'pran pratishtha.'

The ceremony, commencing at 12:20 pm, is anticipated to conclude by 1 pm, after which the prime minister will deliver an address to the assembled gathering, as per the temple's trust. Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister will deliver a speech to a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, comprising spiritual leaders and notable personalities present at the venue.

Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, or Ram temple, has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style, featuring impressive dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors, the temple showcases intricate sculptures of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses on its pillars and walls. The main sanctum sanctorum on the temple's ground floor houses the idol of Ram Lalla.

The consecration rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' commenced on January 16, starting from the Saryu river, and are set to conclude on Monday afternoon during the auspicious 'abhijeet muhurta,' as stated by the trust.

Ayodhya has implemented a comprehensive security arrangement for the consecration ceremony, featuring a multi-layered approach. The security measures include 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI-equipped drones, ensuring surveillance of the crowd and monitoring the activities of both people and undercover police personnel at the venue.

Prominent crossroads in the temple city are equipped with movable barriers featuring barbed wires, strategically used by the police to regulate traffic, particularly during movements involving VVIPs.

Furthermore, specialized National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, trained to handle various emergencies such as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents, drowning incidents, and disasters like earthquakes, have been deployed for additional security.

(With inputs from agencies)

