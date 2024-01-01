Ram Mandir Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said on Monday the rituals at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will start from January 14 and it will take place before three idols. He clarified that there was no competition over choosing the idols for the temple.

The Ram Temple's consecration ceremony will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders from the country. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust set that has been given the responsibility of the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony, news agency ANI reported.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

Noting that there is excitement in the country over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi on Sunday urged people to share their creations such as 'bhajans' relating to it on social media with the hashtag 'Shri Ram Bhajan'. He said this compilation will turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone will be imbued with the ethos of Lord Ram.

PM Modi also urged people to light special diyas in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' of Ram temple as 'Deepawali'. He also requested them to avoid visiting Ayodhya on the day of the ceremony, to avoid any hassle.

