The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place today, with a multitude of dignitaries expected to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present as a team of priests conducts the main rituals of ‘pran pratishtha.’ The crafted idol of the deity Ram, created by Arun Yogiraj, has been positioned in the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum.

Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Here are the top ten updates: 1. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm and is anticipated to conclude by 1 pm. Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister will deliver a speech to a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, comprising spiritual leaders and notable personalities present at the venue. As per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Sunday, the idol of Ram Lalla underwent ritualistic bathing using 114 pitchers filled with "aushadhiyukt" (water infused with medicinal properties), along with sacred water sourced from different pilgrimage sites. Also Read: Ayodhya Ram mandir pran pratishtha on January 22 — When and where to watch live telecast 2. Ayodhya has been placed under tight security measures in anticipation of the grand opening of the Ram Temple. Commandos from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have been stationed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony scheduled for Monday. The Uttar Pradesh Police have indicated the utilization of modern, advanced technology for comprehensive security arrangements during the event. View Full Image Ayodhya, Jan 19 (ANI): ATS personnel keep vigil at Lata Mangeshkar chowk ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh) (Shrikant Singh) Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: NSG snippers, AI-based CCTV and drones deployed to ensure multi-layer security 3. A network of 10,000 CCTV cameras is actively monitoring the movements of both the public and undercover police personnel at the venue. Streets ranging from Dharampath and Rampath, experiencing a significant surge in devotees, to the Hanumangarhi area's bylanes and the Asharfi Bhavan road, are under regular patrol by visible police presence. 4. Arrangements have been made to begin the ceremony with 'Mangal Dhvani' (auspicious sound) on January 22. "More than 50 enchanting musical instruments from various states will be played for almost 2 hours to produce Mangal Dhvani," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. 5. ‘Mangal Dhvani’ include Pakhawaj, flute, Dholak of Uttar Pradesh, Veena of Karnataka, Sundari of Maharashtra, Algoza of Punjab, Mardal of Odisha, Santoor of Madhya Pradesh, Pung of Manipur, Nagada and Kali of Assam, Tambura of Chhattisgarh, Pakhawaj of Bihar, Shehnai of Delhi, Ravanahatha of Rajasthan, Srikhol, Sarod of Bengal, Ghatam of Andhra Pradesh, Sitar of Jharkhand, Santar of Gujarat, Nagaswaram, Tavil, Mridang, and Hudka of Uttarakhand. 6. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth called for a festive celebration, highlighting the enduring significance of Lord Ram's blessings and teachings in steering people towards peace and prosperity.

7. Taking to X, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth stated, “Let us rejoice as Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya. May his blessings and teachings continue to light our way towards peace and prosperity. Jai Hind! Jai Mauritius!"

8. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas said that with the newly built Ram Mandir, the sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement. Speaking with ANI on Sunday, he said, “...It's a fight of 500 years... There was guilt among people that they could not build the Temple of Ram. That Ayodhya city is giving off a weird feeling. The current BJP-led Union government changed everything. The sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement."

9. Earlier on Sunday, Indian badminton Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal arrived in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Alongside Saina, prominent figures such as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and acclaimed cricketers including Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, have also reached the state for the event. Invitations have been extended to other renowned cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

10. Numerous Bollywood personalities, such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda, have been invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies)

