Ram Mandir event today: Ayodhya turns into fortress with ATS commandos, anti-bomb squads | 10 points
Indian badminton Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal and other prominent figures, including PT Usha and Anil Kumble, have arrived in Uttar Pradesh for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place today, with a multitude of dignitaries expected to attend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present as a team of priests conducts the main rituals of ‘pran pratishtha.’ The crafted idol of the deity Ram, created by Arun Yogiraj, has been positioned in the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum.
7. Taking to X, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth stated, “Let us rejoice as Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya. May his blessings and teachings continue to light our way towards peace and prosperity. Jai Hind! Jai Mauritius!"
8. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas said that with the newly built Ram Mandir, the sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement. Speaking with ANI on Sunday, he said, “...It's a fight of 500 years... There was guilt among people that they could not build the Temple of Ram. That Ayodhya city is giving off a weird feeling. The current BJP-led Union government changed everything. The sadness of people turned into happiness and excitement."
9. Earlier on Sunday, Indian badminton Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal arrived in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Alongside Saina, prominent figures such as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha, and acclaimed cricketers including Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, have also reached the state for the event. Invitations have been extended to other renowned cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
10. Numerous Bollywood personalities, such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Randeep Hooda, have been invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
(With inputs from agencies)
