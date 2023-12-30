Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ayodhya to inaugurate the airport, and the revamped railway station, ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony scheduled to be held on 22 January. PM Modi urged ‘all Ram devotees do not make up your minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi assured 'as Ram bhakts, we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram. You all can come starting January 23 till eternity... Ram Mandir is now there forever and ever'.

Prime Minister inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains.

PM Modi inaugurated the airport, Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, and unveiled development projects of over ₹15,700 crore in Ayodhya.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's address in Ayodhya -Addressing the public in Ayodhya, PM Modi asked people not to visit the Ram Mandir premise on 22 January, and suggested "all the 140 crore countrymen should light Ram Jyoti in their homes on 22 January and celebrate Diwali."

-"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on 22 January. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January. You all can come starting January 23 till eternity. Ram Mandir is now there forever and ever" PM Modi said.

-"This historical moment has very fortunately come into the lives of all of us. We have to take a new resolution for the country and fill ourselves with new energy." PM Modi said

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22

-"Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only to Ram Lala but also to the four crore poor of the country....The campaign for making India a developed country is getting new energy from Ayodhya," he said.

-PM Modi said the strength of "vikas" (development) and "virasat" (heritage) will take the country forward.

-The Prime Minister urged people to launch cleanliness drive at pilgrimage sites and temples across the country from January 14 and January 22.

-PM Modi said only 14 crore gas connections were given in five decades, but his government gave 18 crore, including 10 crore free of cost under the Ujjawala Scheme, in a decade

-PM Modi also said the Ujjwala Yojana has transformed the lives of crores of mothers and sisters.

-The Prime Minister said today's India is beautifying its pilgrimage sites and is also immersed in the world of digital technology.

