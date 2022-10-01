Ram Mandir model, metallic shankh among gifts to PM Modi being auctioned

Ram Mandir model, metallic shankh among gifts to PM Modi being auctioned1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
The funds raised through the auction will contribute to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve river Ganga.
The funds raised through the auction will contribute to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve river Ganga.
New Delhi: A Ram Mandir model, metallic shankh and small-sized statue of the official logo of the 14th Fide Chess Olympiad held at Chennai are among the most popular items at the auction of the mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: A Ram Mandir model, metallic shankh and small-sized statue of the official logo of the 14th Fide Chess Olympiad held at Chennai are among the most popular items at the auction of the mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 16-day online auction which is set to conclude on 2 October saw over 1200 items being sold.
The 16-day online auction which is set to conclude on 2 October saw over 1200 items being sold.
These include paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears and ceremonial swords.
These include paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears and ceremonial swords.
Other items include replicas of Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, besides some sports memorabilia.
Other items include replicas of Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, besides some sports memorabilia.
The funds raised through the auction will contribute to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve river Ganga.
The funds raised through the auction will contribute to the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve river Ganga.
The auction is being conducted through web portal pmmementos.gov.in and it has one section that lists items under the head ‘Most Participated Auction.
The auction is being conducted through web portal pmmementos.gov.in and it has one section that lists items under the head ‘Most Participated Auction.
Also, the mementos are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. You can also view them on the website (https://pmmementos.gov.in). You will need to register and login to participate.
Also, the mementos are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. You can also view them on the website (https://pmmementos.gov.in). You will need to register and login to participate.