Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara on Monday shared a heartfelt moment after reaching the premises of Ayodhya Ram Mandir for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. They played a crucial role in the Ram Mandir movement that was started by the Bharatiya Janata party in the early 90s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The duo was seen hugging each other in the pictures, while their eyes were filled with tears. They shared the journey of devotion and dedication that has spanned decades in the country.

Ayodhya in grip of religious fervour as long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place in the magnificent temple today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony is coming days after the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'garbha griha' of the Ram Mandir on 18 January.

Crafted by the skilled hands of sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the 51-inch-tall idol, captures the image of a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on a lotus, all meticulously carved from a single block of stone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Constructed in the conventional Nagara architectural style, the Ram Mandir compound is designed to span 380 feet in the east-west direction, with a width of 250 feet and an impressive height of 161 feet. The temple's vertical structure consists of floors, each measuring 20 feet in height, supported by a remarkable ensemble of 392 pillars and adorned with 44 gates.

