General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Monday announced that the idol of lord Ram will be placed at its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and Pran Pratishtha will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22. Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

"The religious rituals will begin from Jan 16 and will continue till Jan 21. On Jan 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200kgs. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple," he added. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Details of Prana Pratishtha and Related Events:

Event Date and Venue: The auspicious Prana Pratishtha yoga of the Deity of Bhagwan Ram Lalla arrives on the approaching Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e., Monday, the 22nd of January 2024.

Scriptural Protocols and Pre-Ceremony Rituals: Following all the Shastriya protocols, the programme of Prana Pratistha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon. The formal procedures of pre-Prana Pratistha sacraments will start from tomorrow, i.e., 16th January and continue till 21st January 2024. The Dwadash Adhivas protocols will be as follows:

a. 16 January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan

b. 17 January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti

c. 18 January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas

d. 19 January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas

e. 19 January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas

f. 20 January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas,Phaladhivas

g. 20 January (Evening): Pushpadhivas

h. 21 January (Morning): Madhyadhivas

i. 21 January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas

3. Adhivas Protocols and Acharyas: Generally, there are Seven Adhivasas in Prana Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid Ji will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Shri Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi.

4. Distinguished Guests: The Prana Pratishtha will be conducted in the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of U.P. Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries.

5. Diverse Representation: Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Prana Pratistha ceremony on the premises of the Bhavya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

6. Historic Tribal Representation: The presence of the tribal traditions being represented by the people of the hills, forests, coastal belts, islands, etc., is happening for the first time in the recent history of Bharat. It will be unique in itself.

7. Inclusive Traditions: The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnam, Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami, and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc.

8. Darshan and Celebration: After the completion of the Prana Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively. The enthusiasm for the Prana Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla is being felt everywhere. It has been resolved to celebrate it with great enthusiasm all over Bharat, including Ayodhya. During the run-up to the ceremony, people from different states are continuously coming with water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, aroma/fragrance items, etc. The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter's house) sent from Maa Janaki's maternal homes at Janakpur (Nepal) and Sitamarhi (Bihar), which a large number of people carried to Ayodhya, and also gifts of different types of jewellery, etc., were offered by the Nanihal at Raipur, Dandakaranya area.

