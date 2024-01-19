Ram Mandir Opening: Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala accepts invite to ceremony

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Adar Poonawala has been invited to attend the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the industrialists shared via a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that he has accepted the invitation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am humbled to receive the invitation to the Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Mandir at Ayodhya through senior RSS functionaries like Shri Manoj Pochat, Pracharak Shri Kedar Kulkarni & Shri Prasad Lawalekar. Wholeheartedly I have accepted the invitation and it will be an honour to visit the Shri. Ram Mandir soon," he wrote.

Several politicians, industrialists, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited to the Pran Pratishta ceremony which will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Who is invited? Among the other industrialist invitees include Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani and TS Kalyanaraman, MD of Kalyan Jewellers.

Among politicians, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has decided to skip the event and in a letter to General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai said he will take time out after the ceremony and visit Ayodhya for “darshan".

Congress, too, has decided to skip the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making it a “political project".

The Congress statement said, "Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 13 confirmed that he received an invite to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and said that he would visit the temple along with his family after the event.

Thousands of VIP guests receive an invitation The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

