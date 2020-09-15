Home >News >India >Ram Mandir: 6 lakhs defrauded via cloned cheques transfered back to Trust
1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 09:20 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

On September 11, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya was defrauded of 6 lakh through two fake cheques

The Ram Mandir Trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday expressed their gratitude to the bank management for refunding the amount of 6 lakhs, which was fraudulently withdrawn from its account via cloned cheques.

"The amount of 6 lakh rupees which was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra using fake cheques and signatures, has been duly returned to Trust's account by SBI. Our gratitude to SBI management for their swift action," the trust tweeted.

On September 11, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya was defrauded of 6 lakh through two fake cheques. The fraud was detected during the verification process of a third fake cheque.

On September 4, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) had handed over the approved design of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya, to the Ram Temple Trust.

The Trust had on August 20 said that the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir had "begun" and the engineers tested the soil at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the grand tample on August 05.

