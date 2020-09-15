Ram Mandir: 6 lakhs defrauded via cloned cheques transfered back to Trust

Ram Mandir: ₹6 lakhs defrauded via cloned cheques transfered back to Trust1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
On September 11, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya was defrauded of ₹6 lakh through two fake cheques
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On September 11, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya was defrauded of ₹6 lakh through two fake cheques
The Ram Mandir Trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday expressed their gratitude to the bank management for refunding the amount of ₹6 lakhs, which was fraudulently withdrawn from its account via cloned cheques.
The Ram Mandir Trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday expressed their gratitude to the bank management for refunding the amount of ₹6 lakhs, which was fraudulently withdrawn from its account via cloned cheques.
"The amount of 6 lakh rupees which was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra using fake cheques and signatures, has been duly returned to Trust's account by SBI. Our gratitude to SBI management for their swift action," the trust tweeted.
"The amount of 6 lakh rupees which was fraudulently transferred from the bank account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra using fake cheques and signatures, has been duly returned to Trust's account by SBI. Our gratitude to SBI management for their swift action," the trust tweeted.
On September 11, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya was defrauded of ₹6 lakh through two fake cheques. The fraud was detected during the verification process of a third fake cheque.
On September 4, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) had handed over the approved design of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya, to the Ram Temple Trust.
The Trust had on August 20 said that the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir had "begun" and the engineers tested the soil at the site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the grand tample on August 05.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated