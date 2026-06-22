Ram Mandir SIT Probe: All you need to know about donation row and who said what

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was deliberately delaying the SIT probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to prevent the truth from coming out.

Speaking to reporters during a one-day visit to Kannauj, former UP chief minister said the investigation was being intentionally prolonged. "The SIT probe is being delayed so that the truth does not come out," he said.

In a post on X, Yadav also took a swipe at the ongoing investigation, alleging that the authorities were buying time to destroy evidence. "The SIT should ensure that even the investigation report is not stolen. Then they will again say, wait for 15 more days. The deadline is being extended because evidence is being tampered with," he said in the post.

Yadav's remarks came days after a three-member SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government began probing allegations of irregularities and embezzlement in offerings and donations received at the Ram temple. The SIT has been examining records and questioning temple functionaries and members of the temple trust as part of the inquiry.

The SIT has completed its preliminary investigation and is likely to submit a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to media reports.

The three-member team, led by IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, has completed its preliminary inquiry and is likely to submit its initial report to the state government shortly, according to a report in Indian Express.

The procedure of the donation collection and deposition, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the individuals in the temple Trust, are also likely to be revisited, based on SIT findings, Indian Express said citing a source.

What is the row? The Ram Mandir donation row is an ongoing controversy involving allegations of massive financial irregularities, theft, and misappropriation of cash and valuables offered by devotees at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had previously denied allegations of misappropriation of donation funds and maintained that all the money and valuables offered by devotees are handled through laid down procedures involving counting, verification, and secure deposit mechanisms.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the “truth will prevail” after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completed its probe into the allegations of embezzlement. Adityanath also appealed to political parties to refrain from making “baseless comments” until the investigation is over.

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“The government constituted an SIT to conduct an inquiry at the request of the trust. The SIT is tasked with distinguishing between truth and falsehood. Until the SIT’s report is finalised, no statements should be made that could offend the sentiments of Ram devotees. Anyone in possession of documentary evidence is encouraged to present it to the SIT,” Adityanath said in Ayodhya.

SIT asks temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya The SIT probing the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple has instructed its trust and temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya, according to temple sources, quoted by news agencies, who claimed that investigators found discrepancies in documentation of offerings like gold, silver and precious stones.

The instruction by the three-member SIT was issued before they left for Lucknow on Sunday.

One of the key findings of the SIT pertains to the records of gold and silver jewellery and other precious stones, including diamonds, offered by devotees to Lord Ram, the news agency said. Investigators found discrepancies in the documentation and accounting of such offerings, the report said quoting unnamed sources.

Major irregularities during the Maha Kumbh Mela During the course of questioning, several office-bearers of the temple trust were unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the inventory, storage and accounting of gold, silver ornaments and other valuable items received as offerings, the sources claimed.

They alleged that major irregularities may have occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela period in January-February of 2025, when the temple witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees.

They said nearly 10 lakh devotees visited the temple daily during the over a two-month period and donation boxes were reportedly filled with currency notes within hours, making monitoring and accounting of donations a major focus of the SIT's investigation.

According to the temple sources, the daily investigation reports, including those related to the questioning of trust officials and other persons connected with the investigation, have been saved in digital form and the report will be given final shape before being presented to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.

At the same time, the SIT was sending reports of its findings to the Chief Minister's Office on a daily basis, they said.

The temple trust had allegedly purchased land several times more than the market rates. The issue had been vocally raised by different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Appointment of an independent CEO suggested Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra has suggested the appointment of an independent CEO and proposed the ‘Tirumala model’ to manage the temple’s affairs amid scrutiny over allegations of unaccounted donations.

Misra pointed to the management system of the Tirumala Venkateshwara Temple, which is overseen by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and led by a commissioner-rank officer as chief administrative officer. This has revived interest in how one of the world’s wealthiest shrines is being run.

(With PTI inputs)

The SIT probe is being delayed so that the truth does not come out, said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.