Ram Mandir Trust asks devotees not to come to Ayodhya for Ram Navmi celebrations: 'Watch on Doordarshan'
Avoid huge rush of devotees at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navmi, watch live telecast on Doordarshan as per Ram Mandir Trust's appeal.
Ahead of Ram Navmi on April 17, the Ram Mandir Trust on Monday issued an appeal to devotees to avoid visiting the Ayodhya temple in Uttar Pradesh for Ram Navmi celebrations, and suggested they watch the live telecast on Doordarshan instead.
