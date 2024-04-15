Hello User
Ram Mandir Trust asks devotees not to come to Ayodhya for Ram Navmi celebrations: 'Watch on Doordarshan'

Ram Mandir Trust asks devotees not to come to Ayodhya for Ram Navmi celebrations: 'Watch on Doordarshan'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Avoid huge rush of devotees at Ayodhya temple on Ram Navmi, watch live telecast on Doordarshan as per Ram Mandir Trust's appeal.

“Ram Mandir will remain open for 20 hours on April 17 to ensure that every devotee gets darshan of Ram Lalla. Seven queues will be formed to streamline the movement of devotees,” Champat Rai said. (File)

Ahead of Ram Navmi on April 17, the Ram Mandir Trust on Monday issued an appeal to devotees to avoid visiting the Ayodhya temple in Uttar Pradesh for Ram Navmi celebrations, and suggested they watch the live telecast on Doordarshan instead.

The appeal has been issued to “avoid huge rush of devotees" in the city for the occasion, as the Ayodhya administration excepts several lakh devotees in the temple town on Ram Navmi.

