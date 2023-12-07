The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is set to witness a grand consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will organise the event at the Ram temple. It is expected to draw a crowd of 7,000 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ceremony will see Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as guests. Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are also among the invitees. The list also includes actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia. They are famed for their portrayal of Ram and Sita in the legendary TV series Ramayan.

Also Read: Latest visuals of floor inlay work at Ram Temple in Ayodhya | See pics Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a key figure in the temple's history, has received his invitation. The Trust has extended its reach with 3,000 VVIPs, including Mohan Bhagwat, head of the RSS, Baba Ramdev and Ratan Tata.

“Family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement have also been invited. Invitations have also been sent to judges, scientists, writers and poets," PTI quoted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai as saying.

A significant effort is underway to ensure international representation at the event. The Trust aims to invite one representative from 50 countries.

Also Read: 'Mandir wahin ban raha hai': BJP releases Ram temple theme song ahead of Assembly, Lok Sabha polls | Watch The Trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country. Distinguished guests will include judges, scientists, writers, poets, saints, priests, Shankaracharyas, religious leaders, former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, musicians and recipients of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards.

Journalists who supported the Ram temple movement through their work are also on the guest list. VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma highlighted their role in the temple's history, acknowledging their contributions to the movement.

Also Read: PM Modi invited to install Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya temple on January 22 Sophisticated entry system The Trust has implemented a sophisticated entry system for the ceremony. VVIPs will gain access through bar-coded passes, ensuring an orderly and secure event. A registration link will be shared with the invitees, and upon registration, a bar code will be generated as their entry pass.

(With PTI inputs)

