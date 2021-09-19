Ram Mandir: Water from 115 countries of 7 continents to be offered at Ayodhya

The water was procured by NGO Delhi Study Circle, which is led by BJP leader and former Delhi MLA Vijay Jolly. Lauding this effort, Singh said, "Procuring water from all the countries of the world replicates the thinking of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam of India. Bringing water from 115 countries is an excellent work. I hope water from remaining 77 countries would also be procured by the time construction of the temple is completed. We will do 'Jalabhishek' of our Ram Lala from that water." He further said that construction of Ram Temple is a moment of pride for everybody.