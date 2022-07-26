I have always been deeply touched by your humility, grace and generosity. I will never forget our visit to Paraunkh a few weeks ago. I was particularly touched to see how you had donated your family residence to help others, especially those belonging to the poor and marginalised sections of society. It was equally heartening to see you retain the deep connect with your roots and the affection the people showered upon you. Your special gesture of coming to receive me at the helipad will remain etched in my memory forever.