Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30 this year. Falling on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri, Ram Navami commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Ram is considered an exemplar of ideal human virtues such as truth and courage.

History and Significance:

According to mythology, Lord Ram was born to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya during the Tretha Yug. The story of Ram Navami is also known as the Vratha Katha. It recalls how King Dashratha and his three wives were unable to conceive a child until they conducted the Putra Kamesti Yajna on the advice of Rishi Vashishth.

After the Yajna was completed, the three queens were given kheer, which was blessed by the Lord of Yajna. Soon after consuming the kheer, all three of the queens gave birth on the last day of the Chaitra month. While Lord Ram was born to Queen Kaushalya, Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrugana were born to the subsequent queens.

Happy Ram Navami wishes:

1) May God bless you and your family with all the good in the world and the best of health. Happy Ram Navami.

2) This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

3) Let the brightness of diyas and the echoes of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment. Happy Ram Navami.

4) May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

5)Ayodhya jinka dham hai, Ram jinka naam hai, Aise maryada Purushottam Ram ki charnon mein hamara pranam hai. Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.

6) Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path. Shubh Ram Navami.

7) On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you. Your heart and home be full of happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

8) May the almighty bless you and your family with peace, happiness, prosperity, and contentment today. Happy Ram Navami.

9) Ram Navami is the festival of celebrating the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May your life be filled with light, happiness, prosperity, and countless success. Happy Ram Navami 2023.

10) Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ram Navami!