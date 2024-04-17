Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya gears up for Ram Lalla's ‘Surya Abhishek’ today. How will it take place?
Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya is all set to witness a celestial glory as the Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram Lalla will take place after noon with the help of high-quality mirrors and lenses.
The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place around 12.15 pm on the occasion of Ram Navami today, April 17. During this celestial event that will last four minutes, the Sun rays will form a 75 mm ‘tilak’ on the forehead of Ram Lalla.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message