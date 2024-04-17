Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya is all set to witness a celestial glory as the Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram Lalla will take place after noon with the help of high-quality mirrors and lenses.

The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place around 12.15 pm on the occasion of Ram Navami today, April 17. During this celestial event that will last four minutes, the Sun rays will form a 75 mm ‘tilak’ on the forehead of Ram Lalla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The timings of ‘Surya Abhishek’ have been calculated by the scientists of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee after observing the movement of the Sun, according to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Trust stated that an optomechanical system with high-quality lenses and mirrors, installed on the top floor of the temple, will be used to perform the ‘Surya Abhishek’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initially, the Sun rays will fall on the mirror places on the top floor, then they will be directed to the mirror on temple's second floor with the help of three lenses, and then the rays will fall on Ram Lalla's forehead, HT reported, citing the temple trust.

Ayodhya all set for Ram Navami celebrations Ayodhya gears up for Ram Navami celebrations on Wednesday with elaborate arrangements and security measures in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the temple will be opened till 11 pm today. 56 Bhog' will also be offered to Ram Lalla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior officials conducted inspections on Tuesday at places where devotees will go for the festival. These places have been made accessible through various special arrangements.

Special arrangements have been made for devotees taking a bath in the Saryu river, and for their security, the NDRF and SDRF teams have also been deployed.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, Ayodhya IG Zone Praveen Kumar, along with ADJ Amarendra Kumar Sengar, also visited the temple on Tuesday to take stock of arrangements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

