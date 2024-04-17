LIVE UPDATES

Ram Navami 2024 LIVE Updates: Ayodhya set for celestial glory today! Ram Lalla's ‘Surya Abhishek’ at 12.15 pm

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2024, 07:32 AM IST

Ram Navami 2024 LIVE Updates: People across India are celebrating Ram Navami, the last day of Chaitra Navratri, on April 17. Ayodhya Ram Mandir will witness a grand celebration on Ram Navami. The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla will take place at 12.15 pm today.