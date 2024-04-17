Ram Navami 2024 LIVE Updates: Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine-day festivities. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri.
Ram Navami will be extra special this year as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January and devotees caught a glimpse of Ram Lalla. The Ram Mandir will witness a grand celebration by receiving 1,11,111 kilograms of laddoos in prasad. The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram Lalla will take place around 12.15 with the help of high-quality mirror and lenses today.
An official informed that the timings for devotees visiting Ayodhya Ram Mandir have been extended till 11 pm on Ram Navami, April 17. In an official statement, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, said that after Mangala Aarti, Abhishek, Shringar and Darshan will continue simultaneously from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Ram Navami 2024 celebrations here,
Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture of Lord Ram, on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Mumbai: Shobha Yatra of ISKCON temple underway on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Uttar Pradesh: Devotees throng Ram temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Public and private sector banks across India will be closed on Wednesday, April 17, in observance of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, according to the official bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The Indian stock market is closed today, Wednesday, April 17, on account of Ram Navami celebrations. There will be no trading in the Indian equity market as both the leading stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut today for Ram Navami which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.
- I hope that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life and brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.
- May God bless you and your family with all the good in the world and the best of health. Happy Ram Navami.
- This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.
- May this auspicious day brighten your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Ram Navami!
- Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.
The ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place around 12.15 pm on the occasion of Ram Navami today, April 17. During this celestial event that will last four minutes, the Sun rays will form a 75 mm ‘tilak’ on the forehead of Ram Lalla.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!