Ram Navami, the ninth or last day of Chaitra Navratri, will be extra special this year as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January and devotees caught a glimpse of Ram Lalla. The Ram Mandir will witness a grand celebration by receiving 1,11,111 kilograms of laddoos in prasad.

The Devraha Hans Baba Trust on April 17 will send 1,11,111 kg laddoos to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami 2024. The trust had also send 40,000 kg laddoos for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

Atul Kumar Saxena, the trustee of the Devraha Hans Baba Trust stated that its customary to send laddoos to various temples including Tirupati Balaji temple, and Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Speaking about Ram Lalla's first Ram Navami, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said that all preparations have been made by the temple trust.

“The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm. This time it's special because the celebrations are happening after the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony," Das told ANI.

Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir timings extended

An official informed that the timings for devotees visiting Ayodhya Ram Mandir have been extended till 11 pm on Ram Navami, April 17. In an official statement, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, said that after Mangala Aarti, Abhishek, Shringar and Darshan will continue simultaneously from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta.

“Shringar Aarti will be at 5:00 am, darshan of Shri Ramlala and all the worship rituals will continue simultaneously as usual. The curtain will be drawn for a short time from time to time to offer bhog to the Lord. The sequence of darshan will continue as before till 11:00 pm, after that bhog and shayan aarti will be held as per the situation," the statement read.

The Tirtha Kshetra also informed that prasad will be available at the temple exit after the shayan aarti on Ram Navami, hence, the visitors should keep their mobile phones, shoes, slippers, big bags and prohibited items etc. safely away from the temple.

"It was informed that on 16, 17, 18 and 19 April, Sugam Darshan Pass, VIP Darshan Pass, Mangala Aarti Pass, Shringar Aarti Pass and Shayan Aarti Pass will not be made," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

