Ram Navami 2024: Over 1 lakh laddoos to be sent to Ayodhya Ram Mandir on last day of Navratri
Ram Navami 2024: Ahead of Ram Navmi on April 17, the Ram Mandir Trust on Monday issued an appeal to devotees to avoid visiting the Ayodhya temple in Uttar Pradesh for Ram Navmi celebrations, and suggested they watch the live telecast on Doordarshan instead.
Ram Navami, the ninth or last day of Chaitra Navratri, will be extra special this year as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January and devotees caught a glimpse of Ram Lalla. The Ram Mandir will witness a grand celebration by receiving 1,11,111 kilograms of laddoos in prasad.