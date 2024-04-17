Ram Navami 2024: ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla's forehead, PM Modi says ‘emotional moment for me’ | Watch
The Surya tilak ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya took place at noon on Wednesday using mirrors and lenses to direct sunbeams onto the idol's forehead on the occasion of Ram Navami.
The 'Surya tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya took place at noon on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami. This is the first Ram Navami since the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.
