The Surya tilak ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya took place at noon on Wednesday using mirrors and lenses to direct sunbeams onto the idol's forehead on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The 'Surya tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya took place at noon on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami. This is the first Ram Navami since the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Lalla's ‘Surya Abhishek’ was done with the help of high quality mirrors and lenses by which sunbeams were directed on the forehead of the Ram idol.

Also Read | Live updates on Ram Navami 2024 celebrations {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Surya Tilak was done for around 4-5 minutes when the sun rays were directly focused on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol. The temple administration prevented the devotees from entering the sanctum sanctorum at the time of the Surya Tilak to avoid overcrowding," Prakash Gupta, the spokesperson of the temple told PTI.

Dr DP Kanungo, the Chief Scientist at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, said that the Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla was perfectly executed at 12:00 pm.

“The basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus on the 'tilak' on the forehead of Shri Ram idol on every Shri Ram Navami day," said Dr S K Panigrahi, a scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was also associated with the project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also saw the ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram temple after his Lok Sabha election rally in Assam's Nalbari.

“Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory," the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine-day festivities. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!