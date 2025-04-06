Why Shri Ram never had a chariot? Did Ravana belong to Odisha? Mythologist explains

In a detailed article for Mid-Day on Ram Navami 2025, popular mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik explains why Shri Ram, unlike other heroes from Indian epics, is never shown riding a chariot. He uses this point to explore the deeper and older roots of the Ramayana.

Shri Ram is always shown as a great archer, but never as a royal figure hunting lions from a chariot. However, it was common in ancient kingdoms like Egypt and Persia.

In contrast, Shri Ram walks through forests, fights battles on foot and travels in wild areas where chariots wouldn’t work.

According to Pattanaik, this shows that Ram’s story comes from an older time, when chariots were not common in India. He says that the chariot was introduced later, around 1500 BCE, by Steppe nomads. It was a sign of military power.

But, Shri Ram’s journey is more connected to forest regions like Chhattisgarh and Odisha. That’s why his image is simpler and more nature-based.

Pattanaik says the Ramayana likely comes from around 1000 BCE before sugar was even used in India. He points out how Shri Ram’s family name ‘Ikshvaku’ first meant bottle gourd, and later sugarcane.

Pattanaik also says Shri Ram’s bow, Saranga, was probably made using horn and animal parts, similar to weapons from Steppe nomads.

Shri Ram’s exile stays north of the Vindhyas and his Ashwamedha yagna (royal ritual) does not involve a queen, hinting at Sita being left out. His sons stop the horse during the yagna, which Pattanaik says shows they stood up against injustice.

Did Ravana belong to Odisha? He also refers to Jain versions of the Ramayana, which say vanars were forest people with monkey flags, not real monkeys. Ravana is said to belong to the Meghavahan family, also linked to King Kharavela of Odisha. It reflects a mix of Vedic and tribal cultures.