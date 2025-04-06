Ram Navami 2025: ‘Surya Tilak’ lights Ram Lalla’s forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya | Watch

On the occasion of Ram Navami, 'Surya Tilak’ illuminated Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. 'Surya Tilak' took place at 12 noon when a beam of sunlight was precisely directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, making a celestial tilak.

Numerous special rituals, comprising Shringar, Abhishek, Aarti, and Chappan Bhog were performed at the temple.

President Droupadi Murmu shared the greetings of ‘Ram Navami’ on Sunday and stated the significance of the occasion, highlighting that the festival shares the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness. She added that Lord Rama showcased the highest ideals of sacrifice, harmony, commitment, and valour for humankind.

Security arrangements on Ram Navami in Ayodhya Authorities had increased security across different zones, with drone surveillance and zonal arrangements to oversee the large influx of pilgrims in Ayodhya. “A large number of devotees are arriving on the occasion of Ram Navami. We have divided the areas into different zones. Drones are being used for crowd management and security purposes,” ANI quoted (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar, Senior Superintendent of Police, as saying.

According to a HT report, the Ayodhya administration put traffic diversions into effect from April 4 till 12 am on April 7 to avoid entry of heavy vehicles, trucks, tractors, pickup trucks among other vehicles from travelling towards Ayodhya district.

The Ayodhya Mela area has been structured into zones and sectors. Zonal magistrates, sector magistrates and gazetted officers of police have also been present there. Arrangements for 108 ambulances have also been made at nearly seven places, so that they can be availed in case of an emergency. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has placed a team of sanitation workers and regular cleaning in the morning, afternoon and evening.

The UP government planned to lit more over two lakh diyas in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram. Surya Tilak, as the key focus, led the Sun’s rays illuminating deity’s forehead at 12 noon, marking Ram Lalla's birth, a PTI report had said. Divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal had stated all preparations were finished for Ram Navami.

Navami timings The Navami Tithi began on April 5 at 7:26 pm and ends on April 6 at 7:22 pm. Its Brahma Muhurat timing was from 4:34 am to 5:20 am, Pratah Sandhya from 4:57 am to 6:05 am and Abhijit Muhurat from 11:58 am to 12:49 pm.