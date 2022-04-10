Ram Navami: Bengaluru, some parts of Delhi ban sale of meat today

Ram Navami: Bengaluru, some parts of Delhi ban sale of meat today2 min read . 06:40 AM IST
On the occasion of Ram Navami, Bengaluru civic bodies and two municipalities of Delhi have banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sunday, April 10
On the occasion of Ram Navami, Bengaluru civic bodies and two municipalities of Delhi have banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sunday, April 10. According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), "There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter, and the sale of meat on Ram Navami".
The meat shop owners and meat traders in Bengaluru's Cox Town market said they will abide by the BBMP order.
The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s circular on April 3. A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day, and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. There are a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.
"We are following this for years. we have no problem. We will follow the government orders. Whatever the orders from hotels, we will supply them by Saturday only. We will not do any business tomorrow," said another meat trader Sazzad.
Besides, in the national capital, the East and South Delhi municipal corporations have taken similar actions.
As per East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, meat shops in areas under the EDMC will remain closed on the last three days of Navratri, that is, on Saptami (seventh day), Ashtami (eighth day), and Navami (ninth day).
The South Delhi's civic body ordered to shut meat shops during the entire Navratri--from April 2-11. This is the first time when the civic body has asked for the closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri.
The selling of raw meat has also been banned during Navratri in Ghaziabad. However, the district magistrate clarified that licensed meat shops can run their business in covered kiosks during the nine-day-long festival.
The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.
The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday.
