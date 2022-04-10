Ram Navami: Bengaluru, some parts of Delhi ban sale of meat today

The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta’s circular on April 3. A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day, and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. There are a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

