The Bharatiya Janata Party blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday for the Ram Navami clashes in Murshidabad which left four people injured.

The saffron party's leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Banerjee's “provocative speech" led to Ram Navami processions being “disrupted and attacked" at various places in the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adhikari wrote, “The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM's provocative speech…their hands have been tied due to CM's public stance on Ram Navami; a day, which according to her, “Is a day for Rioting"."

The West Bengal opposition leader said he has written a letter to West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose, seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Ram Navami clashes.

“I have written a letter to the Hon'ble Governor; Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, apprising him regarding the attacks on the Processions taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on 17.04.2024 and requested him to immediately intervene in order to control the failing Law and Order Situation, as well as getting the incidents investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)."

The BJP leader requested the Election Commission of India to take action against Banerjee. “I would like to request @ECISVEEP to take action against the Chief Minister, whose provocation led to such untoward incidents."

Pertinently, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, “If you see BJP sloganeering on April 17, it is their day of riot." She was addressing an election rally in West Bengal.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also blamed Mamata Banerjee for the clashes on Ram Navami, saying her communal speeches are the reason Ram devotees have been attacked across Bengal on Wednesday.

“Bengal is falling apart and Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it. Her vituperative and communal speeches are the reason Ram Bhakts have been attacked across Bengal. After widespread rioting in Murshidabad, now devotees of Shri Ram targeted in Egra, Medinipur," Malviya posted on X.

As many as four people were injured in a alleged blast that happened at a Ram Navami rally on Tuesday evening at Saktipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!