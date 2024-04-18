Ram Navami clashes: ‘NIA probe…,' BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari blames Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for Murshidabad incident
The Bharatiya Janata Party accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Ram Navami clashes, with party leader Suvendu Adhikari claiming her ‘provocative speech’ led to disruptions and attacks during processions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday for the Ram Navami clashes in Murshidabad which left four people injured.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message