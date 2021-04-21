New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on Ram Navami. "May Lord Ram's blessings always be with the people of the country", PM Modi tweeted. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram. This is the second straight year that Ram Navami is being marked amid the coronavirus pandemic.

रामनवमी की मंगलकामनाएं। देशवासियों पर भगवान श्रीराम की असीम अनुकंपा सदा बनी रहे। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

PM Modi also asked people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, saying the message of Lord Ram to all of us is that they should follow the appropriate behaviour. He again reminded people of the mantra of "dawai bhi, kadai bhi".

"Today is Ram Navami and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram's message to all of us is to follow appropriate behaviour. In this crisis of corona, please follow whatever measures are available to avoid coronavirus. Remember the mantra of 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi'," he added.

आज रामनवमी है और मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम का हम सभी को यही संदेश है कि मर्यादाओं का पालन करें।



कोरोना के इस संकट काल में, कोरोना से बचने के जो भी उपाय हैं, कृपया करके उनका पालन कीजिए।



'दवाई भी, कड़ाई भी' के मंत्र को याद रखिए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Maryada Purushottam Ram's message is for us to be disciplined. It is also the 7th day of Ramzan. The festival teaches us patience and discipline. Patience and discipline are both needed to fight Covid."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his greetings to citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and said that Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life.

"The birthday of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as Ram Navami with great fervour. As we strive for justice and human dignity, we find the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram of great support. Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life." Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

