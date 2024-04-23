Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad: Court asks EC to postpone voting in Berhampur
Petition filed in Calcutta High Court over violence in Murshidabad on Ram Navami. Court asks state govt for report, Election Commission to postpone Berhampur elections.
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday requested the state government to submit a report on the Murshidabad violence during Ram Navami and urged the Election Commission to delay elections in Berhampur. The move comes after a petition was filed at the HC.
