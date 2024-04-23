Petition filed in Calcutta High Court over violence in Murshidabad on Ram Navami. Court asks state govt for report, Election Commission to postpone Berhampur elections.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday requested the state government to submit a report on the Murshidabad violence during Ram Navami and urged the Election Commission to delay elections in Berhampur. The move comes after a petition was filed at the HC.

A petition seeks an NIA investigation. The next hearing is scheduled for April 26th.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, a woman was injured in a blast that happened at a rally at Saktipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, police said.

The woman was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. "The blast happened this evening. One woman was injured in it. We are investigating the incident," the police officer told PTI.

The officer, however, did not clarify whether the blast was due to a bomb or some other reason.

The very next day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said violence was "pre-planned" and accused the BJP of orchestrating it ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, BJP reacted saying Banerjee should be keld accountable for failing to protect Bengali Hindus

All you need to know about Berhampur constituency: While Baharampur is dominated by over 66 per cent Muslim population, the constituency is also inhabited by minorities like Christians (0.25 per cent), Jains (0.04 per cent) and Sikhs (0.01 per cent).

Besides the religious spread, 13.2 per cent of the total population in Baharampur belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category and 0.9 per cent to Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Lok Sabha constituency has seven assembly segments -- Burwan (SC), Kandi, Bharatpur, Rejinagar, Beldanga, Baharampur, Naoda -- all in Murshidabad district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The seven-phase polls starts on Friday and West Bengal will vote in all the phases -- April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. In Baharampur, polls are scheduled on May 13.

(With agency inputs)

