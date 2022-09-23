The Trinamool Congress MP alleged BJP spent ₹340 crores in just 5 state elections in 2022, out of which ₹221 crore were spent in Uttar Pradesh alone.
Days after being questioned on her Goddess Kali remarks, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra hit out at Bharat Janata Party on 23 September questioning back on the expenses of BJP to win elections in 5 states.
Alleging that the BJP spent ₹340 crores in just 5 state elections in 2022, out of which ₹221 crore were spent in Uttar Pradesh alone. Moitra took a jibe saying, "Ram Rajya is clearly an expensive affair."
She took to Twitter and wrote, "BJP spent ₹340 crores in just 5 state elections in 2022 - ₹221 crs in UP alone. This is declared expenditure, Much more than this never even makes it to official hisaab. Ram Rajya is clearly an expensive affair."
In July this year, she stirred up a row with her remarks at a conclave hosted by a media house. "Within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way... that is my freedom and I don't think anyone's sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom... as much as you have to worship your god," she had said.
She stated, "For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there)."
Following her remarks, the TMC distanced itself, saying it was her own views and she made in her personal capacity. Also, an FIR was filed against Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali.
However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor came in support of Moitra over her comments on Goddess Kali stating "our forms of worship vary widely across the country." He also urged people to "lighten up and leave religion to individuals to practice privately."
