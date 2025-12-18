Ram Sutar, legendary sculptor behind Statue of Unity in Gujarat, passes away at 100

Celebrated sculptor Ram Sutar, who was the creative force behind the Statue of Unity in Gujarat—the tallest statue in the world—passed away late Wednesday night at his home in Noida, according to his family. He was 100 years old and had been dealing with health issues related to his age for some time.

His son, Anil Sutar, confirmed the news, stating in a press release on Thursday: "It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father Shri Ram Vanji Sutar on 17th December midnight at our residence."

Born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village in the Dhule district of Maharashtra, Sutar discovered his love for sculpting early in life. Starting from humble beginnings, he rose to become one of India’s most revered artists, even earning a gold medal from the prestigious JJ School of Art and Architecture in Mumbai.

Over his long career, Sutar crafted some of the most iconic public sculptures in the country. Notable works include the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a meditative pose and the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, both situated on the grounds of Parliament in New Delhi.

His crowning achievement, the Statue of Unity, serves as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister. This statue has become a significant representation of contemporary Indian sculpture.

Fadnavis said Sutar’s art would endure for generations and that every viewing of his sculptures would evoke his memory. He also spoke to the sculptor’s son, Anil Sutar, over the phone to offer condolences and said the state government stood with the bereaved family.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde expressed deep grief over the demise of Sutar, describing his passing as the end of a glorious era in Indian sculpture.

Calling Sutar a “Kohinoor of the world of sculpture”, Shinde said the veteran artist took Indian culture and the thoughts of great leaders to the global stage through his monumental works.

Shinde’s peer Ajit Pawar described Sutar’s passing as the end of a golden era in Indian sculpture.

In a condolence message, Pawar said Ram Sutar was the “Bhishmacharya of sculpture” whose contribution to the field would remain unmatched.

