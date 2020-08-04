Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony: What PM Modi's day in Ayodhya will look like

As preparations for the historic Ram Temple's 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya are in full swing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the function with other 174 people who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians.

PM Modi will attend the public function on laying of the Foundation Stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya tomorrow.

Prior to the function, Prime Minister will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi. He will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in Pooja and Darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of Foundation Stone and also release Commemorative Postage Stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement added.

Ahead of the public function, roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple.

Around the town’s Hanumangarhi area – named after a well-known temple which Modi will visit on Wednesday – both police sirens and ‘bhajans’ in praise of Ram are heard.

Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow. A large number of policemen were deployed there on Tuesday. Some sat in the sweet shops, waiting for their next instructions.

Roads leading into the area are barricaded. Yards of yellow cloth and marigold garlands were being hung on poles.

Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said the focus of the force is on maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.

“So we are not going to allow any outsider to enter Ayodhya city," he said. Prohibitory orders are also in force and not more than four people will be allowed to gather.

With inputs from agencies

