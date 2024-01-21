 Ram Temple ceremony: Are schools closed tomorrow? Check full list of states that have declared school holiday | Mint
Ram Temple ceremony: Are schools closed tomorrow? Check full list of states that have declared school holiday

 Livemint

Amid confusion, some states have declared a half-day holiday for government institutions and schools on January 22 for the Ram temple consecration.

To mark the celebration of Ram Temple celebration in Ayodhya, several state governments have declared a school holiday tomorrowPremium
To mark the celebration of Ram Temple celebration in Ayodhya, several state governments have declared a school holiday tomorrow

On the occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, several states have declared a public holiday on Monday, January 22. However, several states have followed the central government and declared a half-day for government institutions and schools on Monday for the celebration of Ram temple consecration. 

Amid separate announcements by the state governments, there has been confusion among people about whether there is a school holiday or not in their state. Here is the full list of state governments that have declared a school holiday tomorrow. 

Uttar Pradesh

All schools and other educational institutions will remain closed on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh as per the directions laid out by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In addition to schools, all liquor shops will also remain shut throughout the state tomorrow.

Madhya Pradesh

Another BJP ruled-state, Madhya Pradesh, also declared a holiday on Monday to mark the celebration of the Ram Temple ceremony. 

CM Mohan Yadav declared a school holiday for Monday. In addition to this, a dry day has been announced that led to the closure of all types of shops that sell items like liquor, Bhang, etc. Government offices will remain closed in the state for half a day.

Goa

The government in Goa has declared a holiday for government employees and schools on January 22. Apart from all the government schools, and institutions, all casinos will also remain shut for eight hours on Monday.

Haryana

The Haryana government announced a school holiday on January 22. In addition to this, liquor consumption will be prohibited across the state on the day of the consecration ceremony.

Puducherry

After the announcement of the holiday and half-day closure of government offices, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday announced a public holiday in the UT on the occasion of the Ram Temple ceremony scheduled to take place on January 22. 

Published: 21 Jan 2024, 04:17 PM IST
