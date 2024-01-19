Ram temple ceremony: CPIM says govt declaring half-day 'gross misuse of power'
Ram temple ceremony: The CPI(M) said, “It is reported that state governments led by the BJP have taken similar steps. This is yet another step to directly involve the government and the state in what should be a purely religious function.”
The Government of India's decision to declare half-day in the government offices and central institutions on January 22, the day of consecration of the Ram temple, is against the Constitution and the Supreme Court guidelines that the state should be without any religious colour, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo said in a statement on Friday.