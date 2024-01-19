Ram temple ceremony: CPIM says govt declaring half-day 'gross misuse of power'

The Government of India's decision to declare half-day in the government offices and central institutions on January 22, the day of consecration of the Ram temple, is against the Constitution and the Supreme Court guidelines that the state should be without any religious colour, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo said in a statement on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The politburo referred to a memorandum issued by the Government of India declaring that all government offices, central institutions and industrial establishments will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 to "enable employees to participate in the celebrations for Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya".

"It is reported that state governments led by the BJP have taken similar steps. This is yet another step to directly involve the government and the state in what should be a purely religious function," the CPI(M) said.

"Employees have the right to make a personal choice regarding their religious belief and behaviour but it is a gross misuse of power for the government itself to issue such a circular," the CPI(M) added.

The CPI (M) politburo said it "reiterates its position that such actions by the government are against the Constitution and the Supreme Court guidelines that the state should be without any religious colour".

The Department of Personnel and Training has issued an order for a half-day closure for the central government establishments on Monday. The order shall also apply to the public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country.

