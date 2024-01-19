Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: The state and central governments, along with several other institutions, have made a slew of announcements, informing people about the closures and operation timings of public places and government offices on January 22.

The nation is all set to witness the grand consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. As the preparations to celebrate the "historic" day are underway across the country, here's a quick recap of what's open and what's closed on the day of the Ram temple ceremony.

Stock market

The stock market will remain shut on Monday. However, the market will remain open from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday. In a circular, the National Stock Exchange said the currency derivative segment will remain closed on January 22. The Indian stock market will have a full trading session on Saturday, January 20, it added. Tap here to read details

Money market

Money markets will remain closed on January 22, announced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. There will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on that day, the RBI said in a fresh circular.

According to the RBI, the three-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction conducted on Friday with the date of reversal on January 22, will now be reversed on January 23. Further, it said the three-day VRR auction announced earlier in the day stands cancelled. Instead, a two-day VRR auction will be conducted on January 23.

Govt offices and institutions

The central government declared a half-day closure for all central government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on Monday, January 22.

To allow employees to participate in the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the government announced half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, a notification issued on Thursday read.

The order by the Ministry of Finance specifies a half-day closing, effective until 2:30 PM, for Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments on January 22, 2024.

Banks, insurance companies

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half-day on January 22.

The finance ministry's notification stated, “This is...to inform that DoPT's order in respect of Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments shall also apply to all Public Sector Banks/ Public Sector Insurance Companies/ Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' celebrations."

Private offices

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced a holiday for all its offices across the country on Monday, January 22.

Public holiday

Most states have declared either a half-day or a public holiday on January 22. Haryana and Rajasthan declared a half-day off for their employees, and the day was declared a public holiday in Maharashtra, Puducherry and Chandigarh.

Tap here to check the list of states which declared a holiday or half day on January 22.

Schools and colleges

The Haryana government issued a notification, according to which a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm will be observed at all its departments, boards, corporations, schools, colleges, and universities.

In Madhya Pradesh, two separate notifications were issued by the School and Higher Education Department declaring holidays for schools and colleges on January 22.

In Delhi, the Jamia Millia Islamia University said it will remain closed for half-day, till 2:30 pm, on January 22 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Besides, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that all educational institutions will remain shut across the state on January 22. Other states which have declared holidays for schools and colleges include Maharashtra, Goa and Chhattisgarh.

Tap here to check the list of states where schools and colleges will remain closed on January 22.

