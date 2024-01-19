Breaking News
Ayodhya Ram temple Pran Pratistha: Markets, schools, offices to stay shut on Jan 22 — what's open and what's closed
Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: As the preparations to celebrate the “historic” day are underway across the country, here's a quick recap of all that's closed on January 22, the day of the Ram temple Pran Pratistha ceremony.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: The state and central governments, along with several other institutions, have made a slew of announcements, informing people about the closures and operation timings of public places and government offices on January 22.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message