Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, who died at 83, given ’Jal Samadhi’ in Saryu river | Watch video

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ayodhya Ram temple who passed away on Tuesday, was given 'Jal Samadhi' in the Saryu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Acharya Satyendra Das passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, according to a press statement.

The hospital in a statement said, “Satyendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted to HDU (High Dependency Unit) of the Neurology ward on February 3 with a stroke in critical condition.”

Acharya Satyendra Das had been battling health issues for the last few days and passed away at the age of 83. On February 2, the chief priest was admitted to the HDU of Neurology after a brain stroke.

PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Acharya Satyendra Das.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Mahant Satyendra Das Ji, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Mahant Ji, who was an expert in religious rituals and scriptures, dedicated his entire life to the service of Lord Shri Ram. His invaluable contribution to the spiritual and social life of the country will always be remembered with reverence. I pray to God to give strength to his family and followers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!” PM Modi wrote.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles demise of Acharya Satyendra Das Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das in a post on X and wrote, “The demise of the supreme devotee of Lord Ram, Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Shri Ayodhya Dham, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!”

He added, “We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and to give strength to the grieving disciples and followers to bear this immense loss.” Earlier, the UP CM visited SGPGIMS to inquire about Acharya Satyendra Das’s health on February 4.

