Ram temple consecration: Casinos in Goa will remain close tomorrow. Details here
All casinos in Goa will remain shut for eight hours on Monday as a mark of respect for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
To mark the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, all casinos will remain closed for eight hours in Goa on Monday. Goa has a total of six offshore casinos and several onshore casinos. Notably, all of them will remain shut on Monday, January 22, an official from a casino management company told PTI on Sunday.