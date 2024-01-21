Ram temple consecration: Casinos in Goa will remain close tomorrow. Details here

To mark the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, all casinos will remain closed for eight hours in Goa on Monday. Goa has a total of six offshore casinos and several onshore casinos. Notably, all of them will remain shut on Monday, January 22, an official from a casino management company told PTI on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The offshore casinos are anchored in the Mandovir River near the state capital Panaji. All the casinos will close their operations from 8 am to 4 pm on Monday, Shrinivas Nayak, director of the Majestic Pride group which operates some of these casinos, told PTI.

"When everyone is keeping their businesses closed and holidays have been declared to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event, why should we not do it," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Goa government has already declared a holiday on Monday for all government, semi-government, and autonomous bodies to mark the celebration of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ram temple Pran Pratistha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries on January 22. Ahead of the ceremony, several rituals have been performed with the idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The deity Ram's idol has been crafted by Arjun Yogiraj. It was positioned within the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum and is currently draped in a veil. The initial photograph of the idol was released after the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several eminent personalities across the nation have been invited to take part in the Ram temple ceremony. From actors to sportspersons to politicians, several celebrities have been invited to attend the Ram Temple ceremony. Meanwhile, the Congress declined to attend the ceremony of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya accusing the BJP of turning the event into a political show.

